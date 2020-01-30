Sensitization programme on ‘beti bachao beti padhao’ at Williamnagar

TURA: Highlighting the importance of the girl child and education, the State Resource Centre for Women (SRCW) of the Social Welfare Department organized a sensitization program on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao with the theme, “Breaking stereotype gender equality” at the prestigious Loyola College in Williamnagar on Thursday morning.

Dwelling on the theme, the program witnessed debate on the issue of girl child, speech competition on valuing the girl child and empowering her through education, health and nutrition.

Delivering the keynote address to the students, Rev. Fr. Sunny Augustine, SJ, Principal of Loyola College, stressed on the need to provide equal opportunity to both the male and female children in order to bring a better future to the nation and urged the people of the region to unite to pave the way for empowering the girl child in the society in general.