UDP seeks DC’s action against illegal boulder export

TURA: The United Democratic Party (UDP) from South West Garo Hills has submitted a complaint to district Deputy Commissioner, Ram Kumar S urging him to take immediate action against the alleged illegal transportation of boulders and its export to neighbouring Bangladesh.

In their complaint which was submitted on Thursday the party informed that there have been many complaints against Bhutan based boulder trucks transporting the same through the district’s roads including against those transporting from local quarries, but no action has been taken with regard to the matter from the concerned authority. In this regard, it urged the official to take immediate action without being bias to any person or political party.

The party also said that it would be taking up the matter with the police for immediate action.