Exclusion of wooden bridges from road project irks GSU

TURA: The GSU from Salmanpara in South West Garo Hills has questioned the exclusion of two wooden bridges from a major road project in the district and raised suspicion that large scale corruption may have taken place during its construction.

According to the union, the road in question is the Ampati to Purakhasia state highway which was recently constructed under German technology. Interestingly, although the project has been completed, two wooden bridges located on the highway at Chepagre village which were to be upgraded to RCC, were left out from the project.

The union also claimed that as the road was constructed without following the necessary rules and guidelines, the just constructed road is already getting damaged.

“As the newly constructed road is already getting damaged, people from the area especially school students are facing hardships while using the road. Besides, there is risk to vehicles while travelling on the two wooden bridges due to their dilapidated conditions,” the union said.

The union has submitted a complaint to the executive engineer of PWD (Roads), Ampati Division urging the official to facilitate the early repair of the damaged road including the two wooden bridges.

With regard to the exclusion of the two wooden bridges from the road project, the union said that it would take steps to find out the reason for the same.