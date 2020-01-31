M’laya hold Bihar in Ranji Trophy

SHILLONG: Meghalaya and Bihar drew their Ranji Trophy match on Thursday after bad light brought play to a close early on the fourth day in Patna.

Resuming on 359/4 and leading by 388, Bihar batted for just one more over in the morning before declaring on 361/4 in their second innings, setting Meghalaya a target of 391 to win. Wallam Lyngdoh Kynshi (25) and Purajit Mandal (43) put on 72 for the first Meghalaya wicket but they were both dismissed in the space of four overs. That brought guest-professionals Ravi Teja (17 not out) and Punit Bisht (48 not out) to the crease and they added 61 and play ended with Meghalaya on 138/2. Meanwhile, in the U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy, Meghalaya dismissed Sikkim for 247 in Guwahati on the second day. Sikkim had resumed their innings on 59/2 and by clawing their way to 247, they snatched a 28-run lead. Adarsh Joshi (3/19), Roshan Warbah (2/14), Kishan Lyngdoh (2/40), Elchiang Ch Momin (1/28), Himan Phukan (1/38) and Anish Charak (1/43) were the wicket-takers.