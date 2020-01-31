Rotting onions being sold at exorbitant rates in Tura

TURA: Stale and rotting onions being sold in Tura market have peeved consumers who are demanding stern action against the traders for selling the same at very high prices.

The district administration had announced on January 28th that imported onions had been made available for sale in the open market through government PDS wholesalers to mitigate the shortfall and check price rise. The price of the onions was to be at thirty rupees for a kilogram.

However, much to the shock of many consumers rotting onions were being sold off by traders in the Tura super market area for a high price of Rs 50 per kg.

“They are retailing it for Rs 50 which is twenty rupees more than the government price. Moreover, they offer only the spoilt variety claiming there is shortfall in stock,” complained a woman buyer in the market on Friday.

A Restaurant owner in Tura informed that business is being hit from both sides due to the high pricing and the substandard produce being sold.

“It is happening in the super market and the Council round building area. The traders have even concealed the DC order mentioning the price. It was only after consistent demand that some of them took out the order for display,” informed Red Door Café owner Brendon Momin.

Consumers complain that traders are trying to dispose the large consignment of stale onions to consumers by claiming there is no fresh stock available. They also complain about the absence of any monitoring from the authorities side leading to many citizens to fall victim.

It is worth mentioning that social organization FKJGP had, on Thursday, also flagged off the district administration about the sale of the substandard onions in the markets of Tura and sought an inspection and action against the perpetrators.

The district administration had released the imported consignment to as many as nine wholesalers in Tura from where the public can directly purchase the onions at a cost of Rs 30 per kg. Clearly that is not happening, complain consumers.

