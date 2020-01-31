Work on National Games infra yet to start

SHILLONG: The state has just two years left to host the much awaited 2022 National Games, but the required sports infrastructure and other facilities are nowhere in sight.

The proposed Games site at Umsawli is like a blank canvas. Even the approach road is dusty and unpaved. Work on the required infrastructure is yet to begin.

The year 2022 will be significant for Meghalaya as it will celebrate 50 years.

The Chairman of the Coordination Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and member of Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC), RK Sacheti, inspected the Games village at Umsawli, East Khasi Hills on Thursday accompanied by members of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) and officials from the Sports department.

Sacheti enquired about the Games village and the number of disciplines to be held there. There was also a discussion with officials about plans for the National Games,

From Umsawli, Sacheti and the team then visited JN Stadium, Polo where he was joined by Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, WAM Booth. Last year in June, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visited the site of the Games Village and the main stadium at Mawdiangdiang.

He had said that the main stadium would be accommodated at Mawdiangdiang which would have a swimming pool, large indoor multi- utility stadium and housing area for at least 1000-2000 sportspersons.

The main stadium will accommodate 25,000-30,000 people. The state government recently secured commitment from the Centre for investment upto Rs 440 crore for building infrastructure for the Games.

According to the chief minister, the government is fully prepared to host an ‘impressive National Games 2022’. The chief minister had claimed that competition venues and land have been finalised.

Though Rs 200 crore has been cleared by Expenditure Finance Committee for the main stadium at Umsawli to be constructed by the ministry of social justice and empowerment, the cabinet is yet to clear the proposal.

Moreover, Rs 125 crore has been sanctioned by the ministry of minority affairs for creation of sports infrastructure in West Garo Hills.

The government said Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned by the ministry of tribal affairs for the construction of an indoor stadium in Shillong.