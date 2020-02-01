Assam alert against coronavirus

Guwahati: Assam government is on the alert to ensure no outbreak of Coronavirus infection in the state.

“We are concentrating on awareness and detection. We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said here on Friday.

He said that no case of Coronavirus infection has been detected in the state so far.

“We are, however, not taking any chances and adopting all precautions,” he added.

Meanwhile, a special team has also been stationed at the airport here for any possible case of coronavirus.(UNI)