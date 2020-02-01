Axe may fall on James Sangma

Conrad views grievances seriously

SHILLONG: Axe may fall on Home Minister James Sangma after the MDA coalition partners have expressed displeasure over his style of functioning.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters on Friday that the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has viewed the matter very seriously.

The coalition partners had earlier sought the intervention of the chief minister to take away the Home portfolio from James as he failed to stop illegal coal mining activities in the state.

Moreover, they were also unhappy with the law and order situation in the state.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Lokayukta had also named special assistant to the home minister for allegedly involved in the coal racket. Action against several police officials was also sought by the Lokayukta.

When asked about the details of complaints by the coalition partners, Tynsong said, “Since discontentment has been aired to the CM, he will take a call on their grievances. It is not appropriate for me to speak details. I am very sure that the CM has taken note of the matter very seriously. Grievances will be addressed. Let us wait”.

To a question on the cabinet reshuffle, Tynsong said it is the prerogative of the chief minister.

When asked whether he is willing to take over the portfolio of Home, Tynsong said, “This is hypothetical. Departments are not important as what is important is to serve the people”.

He also said the matter related to James will not go to the MDA forum as chief minister will take an appropriate decision.