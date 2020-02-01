Centre commits Rs 1500 cr for roads

SHILLONG: The Centre has committed to fund road projects in the state worth around Rs 1500 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister in-charge PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong, told reporters on Friday that the Centre has assured to sanction funds for the pending Nongstoin-Wahkaji road.

Tynsong met the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi recently and took up the pending road projects.

Tynsong said the proposed Nongstoin-Wahkaji road project will connect Ranikor.

He said a new alignment has been drawn to complete the project after pressure groups had protested against the earlier proposal suspecting plan to carry out uranium mining.

“After we decided on the new alignment, there is no more protest,” he said.

Another project is the Nongstoin-Rambrai-Kyrshai road connecting Chaygaon in Assam.

Other road projects include improvement of NH 62 Baghmara and Shillong- Nongstoin-Tura (NH127d) to connect Phulbari and then Dhubri.

According to Tynsong, the total cost of these projects would not be less than Rs 1500 crore.