Children win laurels for productive work

Wah Mawlein gets national award

Wah Mawlein: A Children’s Council in a village got recognition from the Centre for taking up productive work in the area.

Wah Mawlein Village Employment Council (VEC) received the Child friendly Gram Panchayat award, 2019 from the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj and a cheque of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to the VEC by the Block Development Officer (BDO) LT Tariang on behalf of the union ministry on Friday.

The VEC was felicitated during a programme Tawiar shad na pongshai ka Mawkynrew, (Dance from the courtyard of Mawkynrew) organised by the office of the BDO, Mawkynrew Block with an aim to bring the villages under Mawkynrew together and project the musical extravaganza popular in Mawkynrew.

Wah Mawlein village had constituted the Dorbar ki Khynnah (Children’s Council) and its name was submitted to the ministry following which the village was selected.

When asked, Tariang said that the criteria for winning the award is pro-activeness as the children have imbibed the value of ownership and would take the lead in starting any work.

“There is no age range of the children. The children from 3 years of age are inculcated the values of responsibility and the motto is to catch them young. They do commendable works and they take up responsibility on their own rather than pushing it to elders”, he said.

Tariang said that even the football ground was dug up by them slowly and later the office of the BDO got a JCB to do the rest but the children were the ones who started the work.

He said Wah Mawlein took up the arduous task of strengthening its Dorbar ki Khynnah. Tariang informed that there are other children’s clubs existing as well and the block office in Mawkynrew plans to join all the Children’s Councils from all the villages. He said by strengthening the Children’s Council, a different generation will be born who will delight in giving service to the society. When asked about his opinion that the award was given by the union ministry of Pancha-yati Raj though there is no such system in the state, Tariang said that it is up to the government to clarify but added that the VEC is an institution that looks after development. Though the award received is from the Panchayati Raj ministry, it does not mean that the system will transform into a Panchayat, he added.