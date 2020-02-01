Fertiliser plant expansion delay irks Assam min

Guwahati: Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Friday expressed concern over inordinate delay of implementation of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) per annum expansion project of Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) at Namrup in Dibrugarh District.

Patowary had also called on the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, DV Sadananda Gowda, with regard to the matter on Friday, official sources said here.

Patowary apprised the union minister of the proposed Ammonia-Urea Production Complex (Unit IV) being approved at an estimated cost of Rs. 7,200 crore.

He also informed the union minister that while construction and commissioning of the Unit IV of BVFCL may take at least four to five years’ time, as an interim arrangement to ensure that the presently functional Units II and III of BVFCL are kept running with a certain level of efficiency, a minimum of Rs. 100 crore has to be sanctioned immediately by the Department of Fertilisers (DoF), Government of India.

Unless this fund is made available urgently, the Units II and III cannot function efficiently at the installed capacity of 5.1 LMT of urea per annum.

Gowda responded positively and assured Patowary that he would call a meeting in February of all the stakeholders including the oil and natural gas companies to expedite the construction of Unit IV of BVFCL at the earliest. (UNI)