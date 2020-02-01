Illegal shops in Umiam demolished

SHILLONG: The Ri Bhoi district administration on Friday demolished around 20 shops alleging that these were constructed illegally along the NH-40 at Lad Umroi adjacent to Umiam lake.

The demolition took place at 11:30 am with the assistance of police personnel.

The district administration took the step after it received complaints from MeECL and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) PIU, Shillong that the shops were constructed in an area falling under the State Wetland Authority. The district administration had given the shop owners time to leave the place, but they remained adamant.

Headman of Umiam Pyllun, Melansius Warbah said that he was not aware of the demolition. He said that the village had not authorised the people to construct shops there as the place is not under the village’s jurisdiction.