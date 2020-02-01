Parliamentary panel for overhaul of allied healthcare services

New Delhi: Taking note of the changing dynamics in the health structure, a parliamentary panel on Friday recommended restructuring of The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill and renaming it as the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill. The report of the standing committee on Health said it was the need of the hour to raise the status of the allied healthcare professions such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, radiology, etc and bring the profession out of the dominance of doctors by standardisation of its education and practice, an official statement said. The committee expressed concern over the non-representation of all the professions and recommended that the structure under the Bill be redefined in a manner that facilitates development of each recognised category as well as different professions under one umbrella body. (PTI)