Survey banks on indigenous food in state From Special

NEW DELHI: Economic Survey has concluded that industries like indigenous food that too through private entrepreneurship can make good progress in states like Meghalaya.

The Survey was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Friday.

“States in the highest quintile of relative entrepreneurial activity in the agriculture sector are Manipur, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Orissa, the survey said. Establishments in the North East are more likely to be private enterprises in the food business such as organic produce farms and tea plantations”, it said.

Survey suggests that entrepreneurial activity in the manufacturing sector is highest in the regions of Gujarat, Meghalaya,

Puducherry, Punjab and Rajasthan.

“The nature of establishments in each of these regions attests to agglomeration economies documented by research. The incumbent industrial structures for input and output markets and specialised labour in a region are strongly linked to higher entrepreneurial activity in that industry-region,” it added.