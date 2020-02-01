Teander on card for Demseniong-Diengpassoh road

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government will soon float tender for the double laning of road stretch from Demseniong till Diengpassoh connecting Shillong byepass.

Informing this, Deputy Chief Minister in charge of PWD, Prestone Tynsong said that their plan was not to construct a four-lane but to convert the road into a double lane and the Government would have to spend around 30 crores in the project.

“If everything is OK, we may float the tender even by next week,” Tynsong said.

The government has already instructed its officers to work on the grassroot for the land acquisition since land acquisition is a big challenge here in Meghalaya for any project.

However, Government considers itself lucky for the fact that a big portion of the projects falls under government land in areas near NEIGRIHMS upto Diengpassoh and Government would not have much problem in land acquisition.

“ We will have problems in Demseniong area but our officers are on the job and we will carry everyone along and we keep requesting them for land as this road will be of great benefit even for future generations ,” he said.

He also informed that the DPR for the project would be inclusive where all the issues pertaining to road signages and safety measures were being taken care off.

The Government is also looking to complete the road before the National Games as most of the major venues of the mega sporting event would be in New Shillong Township.

It may be mentioned that the idea to expand the road in this particular stretch has been pending for years and Government this time finally seems keen to go ahead with the double laning of the road project.