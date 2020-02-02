Spicy delight with Mughlai snack

Mughlai paratha is a delicious and filling snack. With its meat stuffing and a layer of egg, the hot, crispy Indian-style patty just melts in your mouth. The paratha is traditionally served with spicy potato curry and mustard sauce but one can always improvise on the side dishes. Toshali Mandal brings a slice of the popular street food for a spicy Sunday.

Mughlai Paratha

Ingredients

For dough

3 cups of all-purpose flour

3 or more tablespoons of refined oil; 1/4 tablespoon of salt

1 cup of warm water or milk

1 pinch of baking powder (optional)

For minced meat filling

250 gm of minced meat

1 large onion cut into slices

2-3 green chillies, chopped

1 tablespoon of ginger garlic paste; 1/4 tablespoon of turmeric powder; 1 tablespoon of cumin powder; 1/2 tablespoon of Bengali garam masala

Salt and sugar to taste; oil for frying; 1/2 tablespoon of red chilli powder; 1/4 cup of cilantro, finely chopped

For spicy and dry

potato curry

3 large potatoes cut into cubes

2-3 green chillies finely chopped; 1 tablespoon of ginger paste; 1/2 tablespoon of turmeric powder; 1 tablespoon of red chilli powder; 1/2 tablespoon of black pepper powder

1 tablespoon of cumin powder

Salt to taste; 2 tablespoon of oil; 3 eggs beaten well with a pinch of salt; Oil for shallow-frying the paratha; 1 cup of onions finely chopped; 2-3 green chillies finely chopped

To serve: Tomato ketchup; mustard sauce/kasundi; wedges of lime

Direction

For the dough, sift the flour in a bowl, sprinkle the salt, baking powder if you are using and make a well in the centre and add the oil. Using your fingers, mix the oil with the flour well till it resembles fine bread crumbs. This will ensure the flakiness of the paratha. Knead the dough using warm water or milk (milk makes the dough soft), adding it slowly and knead it into very soft and pliable dough. The dough should be soft, pliable, stretchy and should be able to roll out thin. Once you attain that stage, grease the dough with the oil, cover it with a damp kitchen towel and leave it to rest for two hours.

For the filling, wash the minced meat (keema) in a colander and keep a bowl underneath. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a pan and fry the onion slices. Keeping the heat to maximum, add the minced meat and fry on a high heat. It will start releasing lots of water. Add the ginger garlic paste, all the spices, green chillies, salt and keep frying it on high heat.

Once the water dries up, check for the seasonings, lower the heat, cover it and cook till done. Add few spoon of water if requires to keep the meat moist. Add the chopped cilantro and mix it well. Make this a day before and reheat it before adding it in the paratha.

For potato curry, wash and peel the potatoes and cut it into cubes. Heat the oil in the pan, add the potatoes and fry it for few minutes. Add the ginger paste, green chillies, all the spices, salt and keep sauting it. Add a cup of water, lower the heat, cover and cook the potatoes till done. Once the potatoes are tender and have soaked the water, check for the seasonings and take it from the heat. Make this a day ahead, reheat it and serve it with Mughlai Paratha.

For the paratha, knead the prepared dough lightly for a couple of minutes. Divide it into equal golf ball size sections. Grease the rolling pin and the board. Take the ball, roll out thinly into a square. Roll out as thin as possible but not paper thin, else it will not hold the stuffing well. Spread a teaspoon of egg evenly on to the paratha, leaving the edges.

Place the minced meat filling in the centre. Top it with one teaspoon of finely chopped onions, 2-3 pieces of finely chopped green chillies and two teaspoon of egg mixture on the minced meat. Now fold the paratha into a well enclosed packet. Heat oil in the pan. Place one paratha in hot oil, folded side down first. Once it starts browning, flip it over and fry the other side.

Flip it once more, this time slightly press the edges of the paratha for even cooking and fry till golden brown. Flip it and fry the other side till golden brown. Repeat the steps till the dough last.

Serve the Mughlai paratha hot with ketchup or mustard sauce, with more sliced onion and lime wedges and the spicy potato curry.