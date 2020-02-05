Pro-talks ULFA, NNPGs for continuity of dialogue process

GUWAHATI: The working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and the pro-talks United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) met here on Tuesday and exchanged views and opinions on certain critical issues pertaining to the ongoing political dialogues.

The working committee of NNPGs appreciated the peace process between ULFA (pro-talks) and the Centre and hoped for an early inclusive agreement fulfilling the aspirations of the indigenous people of Assam.

On the other hand, the ULFA leaders acknowledged the political negotiations between the working committee of NNPGs and the Centre as a practical approach towards resolving the nearly century-old political conflict.

The two sides also agreed to pursue people-to-people dialogues, cultural exchanges besides maintaining the age-old brotherhood and peaceful co-existence between the people of Assam and Nagaland in order to resolve all issues affecting the two communities at large.

They further agreed to maintain constant interaction and ensure continuity of the dialogue process, maintenance, preservation and promotion of fraternal relationship in the days to come, a joint statement issued here, said.

Pro-talks ULFA was represented at the solidarity meeting by leaders such as its chairman, Arabinda Rajkhowa, vice chairman Pradip Gogoi and general secretary Anup Chetia while the working committee of NNPGs comprised convener N. Kitovi Zhimomi and co-conveners, Wangtin Naga, Zopra Vero, Z.H. Chophy, Kiumukam Yimchunger, Toshi Walling and Isak Sumi.