Conrad reviews road projects

TURA: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Thursday held a review meeting of road projects in the State in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister informed that the meeting was being held to take a review of various road projects like the Shillong-Dawki (NH 40), Nongstoin-Rambrai-Kryshai, NH 62, Ranikor-Maheshkhola-Baghmara, Tura-Dalu (NH 51) and Shillong Western Bypass.

He said that the joint meeting between NHIDCL, NHAI, State PWD (Roads), Forest, PHED , MeEPDCL was to address the pending issues and pressing concerns relating to these road projects for final decisions so that the projects can be rolled out smoothly for the benefit of the people and the State as a whole.

Instruction was also given to all concerned departments to address the pending issues within a specific timeline for smooth rolling out of the projects.