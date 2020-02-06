Nirbhaya: Tihar jail moves court for fresh death warrants

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday sought a response from four convicts in Nirbhaya rape and murder case on a petition seeking issuance of fresh death warrants against them.

Additional Session Judge Dharmendra Rana of Patiala House Court sought response on an application filed by the Tihar jail authories requesting it to fix a date for their hanging. The court will hear the matter on Friday.

The authorities also apprised the court that three out of four death-row convicts have exhausted their legal remedies.

The move came after the President of India rejected the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts, Akshay, on Wednesday.

Besides, Akshay, Mukesh and Vinay have exhausted their legal remedies. The fourth convict, Pawan, has not yet availed the remedy of curative and mercy petition, which will be the last judicial and constitutional resort for him, respectively.

The case pertains to rape and murder of a 23-year-old girl, later named Nirbhaya. She succumbed to her injuries a few days later.

IANS