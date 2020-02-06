ODI side can handle pressure better: Taylor

Hamilton: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Wednesday said their ODI side can deal with pressure situations a lot better than the Twenty20 side and that precisely is the reason they could knock down a big target in the series-opener against India here.

Taylor scored his 21st hundred as Kiwis eked out a four-wicket win for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. “It’s always nice to win after a clean sweep in the T20. Obviously new personnel came in and the loss was not a hang up for them. I am sure it must have played on their minds little bit, you are human, and towards the end we lost a couple of wickets,” Taylor said. “But at the same time, the last game was our world cup final and a lot of the guys have played in pressure situations. They are a lot more experienced than the T20 side. So that showed, but it is only one game and lots to go in this series,” he said. India had set a tall 347 for 4, courtesy Shreyas Iyer’s maiden hundred and KL Rahul’s blitzkrieg but Taylor’s partnership with Tom Latham set them on course for victory. (PTI)