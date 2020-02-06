Developed By: iNFOTYKE

SPORTS

ODI side can handle pressure better: Taylor

By Agencies

Hamilton: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Wednesday said their ODI side can deal with pressure situations a lot better than the Twenty20 side and that precisely is the reason they could knock down a big target in the series-opener against India here.
Taylor scored his 21st hundred as Kiwis eked out a four-wicket win for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. “It’s always nice to win after a clean sweep in the T20. Obviously new personnel came in and the loss was not a hang up for them. I am sure it must have played on their minds little bit, you are human, and towards the end we lost a couple of wickets,” Taylor said. “But at the same time, the last game was our world cup final and a lot of the guys have played in pressure situations. They are a lot more experienced than the T20 side. So that showed, but it is only one game and lots to go in this series,” he said. India had set a tall 347 for 4, courtesy Shreyas Iyer’s maiden hundred and KL Rahul’s blitzkrieg but Taylor’s partnership with Tom Latham set them on course for victory. (PTI)

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

- Advertisement -

Comments are closed.

- Advertisement -

error: Content is protected !!