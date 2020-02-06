Protest against MeECL

SHILLONG: The government appointing a junior MCS officer to head Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has irked the power engineers’ body.

The engineers’ association will meet on Friday to demand the removal of the officer. According to sources, Power Minister James Sangma had given nod to appoint A. Nikhla to head the posts of Director, Corporate Affairs, Director HR & A and Chairperson-cum-MD, MeECL and its subsidiaries.

In the past, IAS officers, especially the chief secretaries, used to head MeECL. Sources said the government should have appointed an experienced administrator to look after MeECL.