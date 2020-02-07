Final Publication of Electoral Rolls in WGH

TURA: The Deputy Commissioner (Election), West Garo Hills Tura has informed that the Final Publication of Photo Electoral Rolls of Assembly Constituencies 46-Phulbari (GEN), 47-Rajabala (GEN), 48-Selsella (ST), 50-North Tura (ST), 51-South Tura (ST), 52-Rangsakona (ST), 56-Gambegre (ST) and 57-Dalu (ST) under West Garo Hills District has been prepared with reference to 1st January, 2020 as the qualifying date and in accordance with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. A copy of the said electoral roll together with the list of additions has been published and will be available for inspection at District Election office or at the office of the Electoral Registration officer of the respective assembly constituencies, the DC informed in a release.