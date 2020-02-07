Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Governor okays Administrator’s Rule in KHADC

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The Governor Tathagata Roy has approved to the proposal of the state government to impose Administrator’s Rule in Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

The Deputy Commission of East Khasi Hills will take over the administration of the KHADC.

The DC of East Khasi Hills has been appointed as Administrator of the KHADC in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-para (2) of the Sixth Schedule of Constitution.

