KHADC budget session on March 17

SHILLONG: The Chairman of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) PN Syiem has fixed the budget session of the KHADC to be held on March 17. He informed that the session can last for at least 3-4 days.

Portfolios of EMs

The KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Latiplang Kharkongor has allocated portfolios amongst the Executive Members on Thursday.

Kharkongor will head the departments of General Administration department, Establishment, Law and Legal matters, Posting and Transfer appointment, Finance, Land, Trade, Professional Tax and any other matters not allotted to any members.

The other EMs are Congress MDC Lamphrang Blah who will head the Market department and another Congress MDC Ronnie Lyngdoh is set to take charge of Development, NPP MDC Mitchell Wankhar will look after Revenue Collection and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) MDC Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong will take charge of Forest department.