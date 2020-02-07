Mighter Marwein quits UDP to join NPP

SHILLONG: Peeved at the denial of United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket for to contest Langrin Council bye-election, former working president of the party’s Ranikor Block, Mighter Marwein has joined the NPP on Friday.

Mighter is the nephew of late Langrin MDC Nassar Marwein. It may be mentioned that UDP has fielded Pius Marwein, who is a relative of Nassar.

Maintaining that he has nothing against the UDP, Mighter said that there were talks of ‘one man, one post’ in the UDP that an MLA can be an MLA and should make way to others for the post of MDC.

“While I was in the UDP, there were discussions of maintaining ‘one man one post’ . We won both the MDC and MLA election but after the passing away of mama Nassar, it was my turn to contest the MDC election. But for unknown reasons, the party did not select me”, Mighter said.