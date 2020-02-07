‘Revolution’ gets people’s thumbs up

Shillong: Former MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit on Thursday secured people’s support for a revolution as the crowd gathered at Student’s Field raised their hands as a sign that they unanimously liked the idea. The people complied with loud cheers.

“It is time to fight as in a revolution to bring about a changed mindset”, Basaiawmoit said.

“It is a struggle of the jaitbynriew and not of any political party or social organisation but it will be one voice of the jaitbynriew with the involvement of the community”, he said.

Pointing out that the people cannot go to the Union government, he said that the revolution must be given a name. “The name of the revolution is Iada la ka Ri (protect our land) and the motto of the revolution is ka lawei ki pateng (for future generation)”, he said.

The people raised their hands as a sign to show that they agreed to the name and motto of the revolution.

As a first step, he said that before deciding on agitations, there is a need to gather all the traditional leaders. Secondly, he said the revolution will gather all the social organisations to be united and go to Delhi under the banner, “Iada la ka Ri”.

He also said that people must be cautious about not bringing up issues of religion and instead focus on the indigenous community as a priority.

To ensure that there must be unity and cooperation amongst the Khasis, Basaiawmoit read out slogans, and the crowd repeated the words, “Para Khasi”. He read, united – Para Khasi, Trade – Para Khasi, marry – Para Khasi, labour – para Khasi, rent a home – para Khasi.

With regard to the contentious issue of Harijan Colony, Basaiawmoit said that there was a move to relocate the residents

which has not materialised after he was ousted as the CEM of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

He said the greed for power prompted the then leaders to agree to have a full-fledged state without considering the boundary of the state meticulously. He added that the then leaders hurriedly agreed to the 40 per cent reservation for the Garo community.

According to Basaiawmoit, there are no laws to protect the indigenous people of the state from the laws passed by the Centre and categorically said, “Not even the District Council”.

Referring to the adamant attitude of the Centre to implement CAA, he questioned whether the state maintains records of the number of people entering the state.

He also reiterated the need to introduce Article 371 in the state.

According to Basaiawmoit, the current system of traditional institutions is not proper and termed the headmen as “self-styled”.

“We want the traditional heads to be constitutional heads of villages and when that is done, it will be true empowerment”, he said.

Issue of coal

Basaiawmoit also questioned the rampant illegal transportation of coal and asked whether the illegalities are continuing with the knowledge of both the Home Minister James Sangma and Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

He said, “The Home Minister and the Transport Minister will have to give an account to the public”.