The two suspected UALA cadres after they had been apprehended by security forces, on Saturday.
2 suspected UALA cadres nabbed

By Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Security forces apprehended two suspected United A’chik Liberation Army (UALA) cadres from Salpara village under Hahim police outpost along the Assam-Meghalaya Kamrup district on late Friday night.

A 9mm and a 7.62 mm pistol were recovered from their possession,

Police sources in Boko said the duo have been identified as Raktin Marak and Silseng Sangma, who are residents of Salpara village. While Marak is a driver of a private mini truck, Sangma is a village secretary for monitoring of PMGSY work.

Boko police station officer-in-charge Jogendra Barman told the media that a group from the  Boko Army camp along with Boko police launched an operation in the area after getting information of their presence.

“The cadres tried to escape but police and army personnel managed to get hold of them,” Barman said.

A case (number 139/2020) was registered at Boko police station and after interrogation the duo were forwarded to judicial custody.

