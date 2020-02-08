CoMSO decides to implement ILP in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) whose five-day evening sit-in demonstrations came to an end on Saturday, has now decided to go for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) by themselves.

The assertion came from CoMSO as the Union Home Ministry is yet to give a clear indication on the fate of implementing ILP in the state even though the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly have passed a resolution in this regard.

Talking to media persons, CoMSO chairman, Robert June Kharjahrin said that their next action would start from February 12 while adding that the in the interim period till the Central Government approves the resolution for implementation of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873 in the State and till the Governor gives his assent to the MRSSA (amendment) Ordinance 2019, the CoMSO has decided to send its volunteers to jointly implement the mandate of the Directorate of Infiltration.

“We will also fix a routine and inform the District Task Force for a joint checking of illegal immigrants in the state and we will also assist the Labour Inspectors for checking of work permits,” He said.

Stating that a large number of illegal foreigners have entered the State through the international and inter-state border, he added that in many areas of the State, a large number of illegal immigrants without any documents are working in construction works, mining areas and as daily labourers in shops, factories and other agencies.

He also slammed the Meghalaya Governor accusing him of violating the Constitution of India since he refused to abide by the advice of the Council of Ministers as far as giving his assent to the MRSSA (Amendment) Ordinance 2019.

Asking the state Government along with all the MLAs of the State to take aggressive steps to appeal to the Central Government to approve the resolution for the implementation of ILP in the State, the CoMSO leader said that the state government should create pressure on the Governor for giving his assent to the MRSSA (amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

He also said that steps should be taken to effectively implement the mandate of the District Task Force in each of the 11 districts and directives should be given to all the Labour Inspectors posted in various districts in the state to conduct regular checking.