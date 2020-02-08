Danggo keen to join Cong, says Ampareen

SHILLONG: Former Ranikor MLA MM Danggo, who recently resigned from the National People’s Party, is keen to rejoin Congress, if one goes by the claims of the Congress party leaders.

Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday said that Danggo is keen to rejoin the party as his main supporters, who joined the Congress recently, informed about the desire of the former Congress leader.

“We welcome this move and we are looking forward to work with him and learn from his experience,” Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh said that when Danggo left the Congress, the party leaders felt bad and it has affected the Ranikor Assembly bypoll even as she added that in politics, these maneuvers are common and these things happen not only in Congress but in other parties as well.

On the other hand, NPP state president WR Kharlukhi said that he cannot say anything about Danggo.

He said that Danggo, in his campaigns, had said that he resigned from the Congress because NPP had promised him an administrative unit for Ranikor.

Kharlukhi also said that his resignation would not affect the party at all.

Danggo had successfully won the 2018 Assembly polls from Ranikor constituency on a Congress ticket but he resigned as MLA and also from the Congress to join the NPP.

Later, he sought re-election as the NPP candidate but lost to UDP.