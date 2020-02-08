KHADC under admin rule after guv nod

SHILLONG: Governor Tathagata Roy has approved the proposal of the state government to impose Administrator’s Rule in Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

The Deputy Commission of East Khasi Hills has been appointed as Administrator of the KHADC in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-para (2) of Para 16 of the Sixth Schedule of Constitution.

Para 16(2) states, “If at any time the Governor is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the administration of an autonomous district or region cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Schedule, he may, by public notification, assume to himself all or any of the functions or powers vested in or exercisable by the District Council or, as the case may be, the Regional Council and declare that such functions or powers shall be exercisable by such person or authority as he may specify in this behalf, for a period not exceeding six months: Provided that the Governor may by a further order or orders extend the operation of the initial order by a period not exceeding six months on each occasion”.

It may be mentioned that the opposition MDCs of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have been meeting the government and the Governor from time to time with an appeal to impose Administrator’s Rule in KHADC.

The Governor recently approved the list of Executive Members (EMs) of the United Democratic Forum (UDF) and on Thursday the KHADC CEM Latiplang Kharkongor has also issued a notification for allotment of portfolios to EMs.

The UDA contended that the UDF is a minority Executive Committee (EC) which will affect the stability of the KHADC.

Again, the UDF received a boost when UDP MDCs – Paul Lyngdoh and Teibor Pathaw defected to UDF camp.

Meanwhile, sources in the UDF said, “We will examine and consult our lawyers”.

There are rumours doing the rounds that the UDF will approach the Supreme Court, the source said adding however that, “we will discuss the matter first”.