NRL gets land to set up crude oil terminal in Paradip

GUWAHATI: In a significant milestone in Numaligarh Refinery Limited’s concerted march towards implementing its mega integrated refinery expansion project, 200 acres of land has been allotted by Paradip Port Trust (PPT) on long-term lease to set up NRL’s crude oil terminal in Paradip.

This facility will enable NRL to import crude oil at Paradip port to meet its requirement post refinery expansion from 3 to 9 MMTPA (million metric tons per annum).

The MoM (minutes of meeting) was signed to this effect on Friday in Bhubaneswar between senior CGM (Projects) NRL, A P Chakraborty and deputy secretary, PPT, K Trirumoolar in the presence of chairman, PPT, Rinkesh Roy, managing director, NRL, S K Barua, director (technical) NRL, B. J Phukan, director (finance) NRL, I Mittra and senior officials from both the organisations.

An amount of Rs 20 crore was handed over by NRL to PPT as initial deposit for the land.

NRL has embarked on a major refinery expansion project to treble its capacity from the existing 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA at a project cost of more than Rs 22,000 crore, the highest-ever investment in the Northeast.

Formal approval from the central government for this project was received in January 2019.