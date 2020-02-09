Byrnihat residents not averse to railway project

SHILLONG: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which is in a fix over its railway project in the state, believes that the people of Byrnihat are not averse to the idea of railways connecting the town.

An official from the NFR said that people in Byrnihat are not averse to railways as they feel that it would bring huge direct and indirect employment for the local population.

Officials also said that a major portion of the land in Meghalaya is under the possession of NFR and people have given away their land except in few places.

Out of the 21-km Tetelia-Byrnihat project, only around two kilometres of the project falls under Meghalaya and the NFR is willing to set up entry and exit point in the proposed Byrnihat railway station.

The construction work on the project was halted a few years back as the pressure groups in Meghalaya fear that the railways, in the absence of a proper mechanism, would lead to huge influx of outsiders into the state.

Sources also said that though their work is going on in Assam area of the project, the official admitted that the work is yet to pick up its pace and it would be expedited only after NFR gets the permission from the state government to start the work in Meghalaya area as well.

“There is also a major bridge which we are constructing and a major part of it falls under Meghalaya but we are hopeful that the work in Assam will be completed in two-three years” the official said.

The Union Budget recently projected Rs 100 crore for the Tetelia-Byrnihat project.

The state government, on the other hand, is hopeful that it would be able to proceed ahead with the construction of railways if the Centre considers granting Inner Line Permit in the state.

The state had witnessed stiff opposition against bringing railways to the state.

The pressure groups, including the Khasi Students Union, had made it clear that railways would not be allowed in the state until some mechanism or a law is put in place to check influx.