Chokpot IOCL pump owner refutes GSU’s cheating claim

TURA: The owner of a petrol pump in Chokpot of South Garo Hills has denied the claim of the local unit of the GSU that the fuel station was cheating customers by giving less amount of fuel than what is paid for.

Pump owner, James R Sangma of Chokpot Rongbilbanggre refuted the allegation saying the old manually operated machine is approved by the department of Legal Metrology (Weight and Measures) and authorities of the IOCL Company.

Sangma also informed that the old pump dispensers are to be replaced soon by a new online automation pump but due to non availability of some equipment at Chokpot, the same has to be ordered from Guwahati in Assam and installation is expected to be completed within a week if all goes to plan.

“The complaint against this retail outlet is purely for personal gain. Delivering fuel illegally does no good and benefits neither us nor our valuable customers,” Marak added.

Earlier, General Secretary of the local GSU unit, Tangke R Marak had made the accusation and also warned of action against the pump authorities if the alleged irregularity was not rectified.