Illegal coal pits sealed in Williamnagar forest

TURA: Teams of forest personnel with the help of heavy machinery have begun sealing several illegal coal pits inside the Rongrenggre reserve forest in the heart of Williamnagar.

The operation to locate and seal the mines by dumping tonnes of earth to close down their entrance began a few days ago.

The operation to close the coal pits is an annual exercise undertaken by the state forest department to deter criminal and illegal coal miners from dumping waste to the forest.

The vast reserve forest in Rongrenggre, on the outskirts of Williamnagar, has been the target of timber smugglers for decades resulting in extensive damage to the forest cover.

Criminals have now begun setting their eyes on the mineral rich ground, particularly coal, which is found in some parts of the forest.

Despite frequent seizures, there has been no end to the menace of illegal coal extraction in the area.

Criminals taking advantage of the limited manpower and resources of the forest department have been engaging locals from the area to open fresh mines and use small pick-up trucks in the dead of night to transport the consignment and escape detection.

Last year, in the face of widespread reports about illegal mining taking place, the district administration launched an all out operation with the help of armed police personnel leading to the detection and subsequent closure of several such mines.