Meghalaya school bags prestigious Wipro award

Bengaluru: Mawphlang Secondary School has bagged the prestigious Wipro earthian award that recognises educational institutions for embedding sustainability in the learning process.

Mawphlang Secondary School is among 18 institutions named for the ninth edition of the awards.

“Wipro earthian is our flagship program that tries to bring together the themes of sustainability and education in meaningful ways. The programme helps stimulate curiosity and interest in young minds in critical areas of sustainability,” said Wipro’s Chief Sustainability Officer Anurag Behar in a statement.

Among the winning institutes are Government Senior Secondary School Bojoghari, Sikkim; Rajkiya Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalay, Sirohi, Rajasthan, St. Joseph’s Educational Institute, Chandor, Goa and BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru. Earthian, a sustainable education program for schools and colleges, received 1,300 project entries out, of which 10 schools and eight colleges emerged winners for the year 2019.

As part of the programme, teams of students from the educational institutes demonstrated understanding on biodiversity, water and waste along with other activities such as writing essays on those topics.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji felicitated the students after the day-long event at the company’s campus in the city who received cash prize and certificates.

Winners will also get an opportunity to engage with Wipro and its sustainability partners for deeper understanding of the subject.

Incidentally, IIM Shillong has won the award in the college category on three occasions in 2012, 2013 and 2016. (With inputs from IANS)