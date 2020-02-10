23 persons arrested by Excise Dept last year

TURA: The West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (Excise) has informed that the Excise Department during raids conducted in the entire district arrested 23 persons including five unclaimed cases under Section 53 (a) of the ME Act during the months of November and December last year.

A total of 28 cases were detected with seizure amounting to approximately 20.85 litres of IMFL, 54 litres of Beer and 18.25 litres of ID liquor. In this connection, 28 pre-litigation cases were settled on National Lok Adalat held on December 14 and 6 cases were disposed off with fine amounting to Rs 8,000/-, the release issued here added.