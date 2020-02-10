Call to settle cabinet berth issue amicably

SHILLONG: BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai on Sunday called for amicable settlement to his demand for a cabinet berth in the MDA government.

Clarifying to the statement made by party colleague and BJP Minister AL Hek that he is not aware of any seat sharing plan, Shullai said that discussions regarding the term of seat sharing were held with central party leaders and he would prefer a mutual understanding and respect on this subject as there are just two MLAs from BJP.

“Sharing cabinet berth will make the party more disciplined and this will create a way for more leaders to join our party. I want to settle any matter amicably rather than creating an environment of mistrust and differences”, Shullai said.