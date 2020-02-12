Credit camp for SHGs held at Resubelpara

TURA: A credit camp for providing loans for women self help groups was organized by the Meghalaya Co-Operative Apex Bank at Resubelpara town of North Garo Hills on Wednesday.

A total of 58 loans, amounting to Rs. 29,50,000, was sanctioned for Self Help Groups working in tandem with the National Rural Livelihood Mission by the bank’s Mendipathar branch during the camp.

Participating in the programme, the National Resource Person for MSRLS, Mr Tilak Das, spoke about the importance of rural livelihood programs and linkage between the banks and the SHGs. He pointed out that banks play a very crucial role in ensuring the financial success of the SHGs and appealed to the various banks, particularly in the rural areas, to come forward and make an effort in ensuring SHGs are able to open bank accounts.

Others who took part in the programme and addressed the gathering included the regional manager of MCAB bank Deepak Singh, the project manager for financial inclusion in MSRLS Jonathan Rymbai, among others.