Govt vehicle torched at Langkyrding

SHILLONG: Unidentified miscreants on Wednesday afternoon torched a Government vehicle at Langkyrding.

Police said that the incident happened at around 12.30 pm when the Government Gypsy vehicle ( ML015716) belonging to PWD was torched by unidentified miscreants near International School in Langkyrding.

The miscreants torched the vehicle when the driver had gone for lunch after parking the vehicle near his house.

According to police, they cannot say as to who has torched the vehicle but the matter is under investigation.