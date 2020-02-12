Latiplang files plea in high court against admin rule in KHADC

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) MDC and United Democratic Forum (UDF) leader Latiplang Kharkongor on Tuesday filed a petition in the High Court of Meghalaya challenging the imposition of administrator’s rule (AR) in the KHADC.

Kharkongor said the matter will be listed for hearing on Friday.

The petitioner challenged the notification of February 7 wherein the Governor has approved the proposal of the state government to impose administrator’s rule in KHADC.

The deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills has taken over the administration of the KHADC.

The DC has been appointed as administrator of the KHADC in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-para (2) of para 16 of the Sixth Schedule of Constitution.

According to the petition, the notification issued by the deputy secretary to the governor of Meghalaya to impose administrator’s rule and appoint the DC as the administrator on the basis of alleged political instability in the KHADC and alleged reasons of frequent changing of allegiance by the elected members of the KHADC ‘are without any material before the governor to come to a satisfaction warranting invocation of powers under 16 (2) of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India’.

The petitioner said no consultation process with the Executive Committee as mandated under Para 20 B A of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution was carried out by the Secretariat and the governor of Meghalaya (respondents).

Further, the petitioner said that he was highly aggrieved and dissatisfied by the notification of February 7 and decided to approach the court.

The imposition of administrator’s rule came a day after the KHADC CEM allocated portfolios to the executive members.