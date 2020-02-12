Meghalaya Games during Feb 17-21

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh has expressed delight that the Meghalaya Games will be held after a gap of 13 years which he observed, will be a valuable opportunity for the tapping sporting talents across the state.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday after a meeting of the managing committee of Meghalaya Games, Lyngdoh said that the Games would be held from February 17-21 with an estimated budget of Rs 70 lakhs.

He informed that there will be 14 disciplines in which 1900 athletes from across the state will take part.

These disciplines are: Archery, Swimming, Shooting, Badminton, Basketball, Billiards and Snooker, Boxing, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Wushu, Football, Tennis and Table Tennis.

He said the sporting events will be held at JN Stadium, St. Anthony’s School playground, Nongthymmai Sports Club and Shillong Club for Indoor games.

Admitting that the infrastructure for coming up with better sporting facilities is still lacking, Lyngdoh said that efforts were on to improve sports infrastructure at a time when the state was also looking forward to host the National Games 2022.