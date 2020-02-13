HNLC finance secy surrenders

SHILLONG: The self styled finance secretary of HNLC, Wankupar Marwein (42), surrendered before DGP R. Chandranathan on Wednesday.

Marwein, also known as Bah Hep Traisiej, is a resident of Mawlai Nonglum.

According to police, Marwein was earlier arrested in 1999 for his involvement with the activities of HNLC. After being released on bail, he rejoined HNLC in 2000 and left for Bangladesh where he was imparted arms training in Chittagong Hill Tract, by senior cadres of HNLC.

Later, he was assigned for the post of finance secretary under political wing of the outfit.

Police said that Marwein is a key member of the outfit and his surrender is a major blow to the group which is experiencing crisis at present.

“The HNLC is desperately trying to revive its strength and power in the state as several attempts were made to lure vulnerable sections of youth in the state to join its fold”, police said.

A police official said that the HNLC is confined to issuing random press releases and its attempt to strengthen the organisation, raising funds through extortions, attempting fresh recruitment of cadres through social media and sensationalising their presence and strength by using IEDs, were thwarted effectively by the police.