No CAA link with border attacks: HM

SHILLONG: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has denied any connection between the attacks on villages along the international border in the state and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and described these as mere criminal acts by miscreants from across the border.

Talking to media persons here on the first day of taking charge as Home Minister, Rymbui said, “I don’t see any connection between the CAA and the recent incidents along the international border.”

He said that the attacks on people inside India were criminal acts of miscreants from across the border.

Rymbui, who is also the legislator of a constituency along the international border, however, stressed that the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) need to work in close coordination to ensure the safety and security of the people residing along the international border.

“The patrolling of the police and the BSF should be intensified,” he said.

When asked if he would seek a report on the law and order situation along the international border, he said that it was not necessary for him to seek any.

To a query about Bangladeshis illegally entering the state in the absence of fencing, he added that the people are not opposed to the fencing.

“The villagers want the boundary fencing to be erected on the zero line since they would lose chunks of their agricultural land if it is erected 150 yards inside the zero line,” he said.

He said that the Centre should respect the sentiments of the people in this regard.