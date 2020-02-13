Non-Dimasa forum warns of intensifying stir if council talks fail  

GUWAHATI: The North Cachar Hills Indigenous People’s Forum (NCHIPF) has warned of intensifying its agitation demanding a separate autonomous district council for non-Dimasa communities if discussions with the Assam government, scheduled for February 17, do not yield the desired outcome.

“We are going to intensify the agitation if the discussions fail as we have been raising the fact that non-Dimasas in Dima Hasao had undergone an identity crisis since the district was renamed (from North Cachar Hills to Dima Hasao). Such a situation can only be addressed through a separate autonomous district council under Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution,” David Keivom, the president of North Cachar Hills Indigenous Students Federation, told The Shillong Times on Thursday. NCHIPF is the parent body of NCHISF.

“The Assam government had even constituted a task force which had given recommendations for creation of a separate autonomous district for non Dimasas and setting up of two separate autonomous district councils for Dimasa and the non Dimasas groups of the district,” Keivom said.

Meanwhile, an uneasy calm prevailed at Haflong, the district headquarters of Dima Hasao district following Tuesday’s violence during an indefinite shutdown called by NCHIPF, which reportedly saw at least seven people injured during clashes between the security personnel and protesters.

The protesters allegedly damaged motorcycles and other vehicles and burnt houses at Upper Bageter and New Kunjungram on Tuesday night which triggered tension among the people of the hill district.

North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council chief executive member, Debolal Gorlosa had on Wednesday urged all sections of the people to shun violence and restore peace in the society.

The Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU), meanwhile, described the violence during the indefinite bandh on Tuesday as very unfortunate. In a statement, the DSU appealed to the people of the district irrespective of communities and religion to maintain peace and harmony.