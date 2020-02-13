Petitioner yet to get security

SHILLONG: The petitioner, Abhijit Basumatary has revealed that his life is under threat following his complaint on coal racket before Meghalaya Lokayukta.

In a fresh application filed before the Lokayukta on Tuesday, Basumatary said that the government is yet to provide a PSO though the Lokayukta had ordered for police protection to him and his business partner Abdul Ahad Choudhury.

However, the Lokayukta on Wednesday directed AS Siddique, the counsel for the complainant to first supply the correct address and his details after the government had argued that the petitioner has furnished false and contradictory addresses due to which he could not be traced and that a report to that effect has also been filed with the Lokayukta. Basumatary said there should be proper probe into illegal transportation of coal, betel nuts and others from 2015 till September 2018 and that there is sufficient evidence and records regarding the matter.

He also pointed out after the illegal transportation of coal through Karimganj was brought to the notice of the authorities, the deputy commissioner of Karimganj had ordered an inquiry on November 1 last year and a team randomly checked the coal-laden trucks.

The officer of commissioner of taxes also issued an order to prevent violation of the provisions GST Act.