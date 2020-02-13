Ranji Trophy: M’laya score 387 on first day against Arunachal

Shillong: Centuries by guest-professionals Ravi Teja (130) and Punit Bisht (163 not out) saw Meghalaya score a commanding 387 for the loss of four wickets on the first day of their Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

Meghalaya won the toss and chose to bat first. All the batsmen got starts, with Wallam Lyngdoh Kynshi making 10, Pringsang Sangma 18 and Tengchan Sangma 37.

Teja and Bisht then took over, with the former hitting 10 fours and a six in his 199-ball innings before he was dismissed soon after the final drinks break of the day.

He and Bisht put on 234 runs for the fourth wicket, which took Meghalaya to a strong position. Bisht was the more aggressive of the two batsmen, with the No. 5 hitting his 163 runs off just 172 deliveries, with 19 fours and one six for his highest first-class score this season. Bisht will now look to close down on his double century on Thursday morning and he will be partnered with Sanjay Yadav, who had made 19 not out by stumps.

On the other hand, Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan continued his scintillating form this season by scoring 169 at the Wankhede on the first day of their Ranji Trophy group stage match against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Mumbai were 352/4 at stumps largely thanks to a 275-run stand between Sarfaraz and Aakarshit Gomel.

Karnataka dismissed Baroda for just 85 runs with Abhimanyu Mithun and Krishnappa Gowtham taking three wickets each. They ended the day with a lead of 80 runs with three wickets in hand.

Punjab’s Vinay Choudhary took six as they dismissed Bengal for 138 in Patiala. They ended Day 1 trailing by 45 runs. Jaydev Unadkat picked up three wickets as Saurashtra reduced Tamil Nadu to 250/7 despite Abhinav Mukund making 86. (Agencies)