Rymbui to take action against illegal coal transportation

SHILLONG: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday said that he would take action against those who engage in illegal coal business whether mining or transportation.

He was responding to a query on allegations of a thriving coal racket in the state which eventually cost James Sangma his Home portfolio.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure there are no illegal activities and the law of the land prevails,” he said.

On the recent directive of the Lokayukta to transfer several officials to facilitate a free and fair inquiry into irregularities in coal trade by the CBI, Rymbui said he would study the matter before taking a call on it.

“It is premature for me to comment on the first day when I have taken over. I will study what is there and only then comment on a major issue like this,” he said.

He appealed to the netizens of the state not to spread false information through social media saying it could lead to unnecessary problems. “All should be responsible citizens”, he said.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had on Tuesday stripped James of his Home portfolio.

He said he would try to perform to the best of his ability. “My priority will be to see that law and order is maintained and I will look into areas where we have problems and try to resolve the issues so that the people will have a feeling that the administration is working and police are responsive with a human touch” , he said.

Rymbui also said that any task is challenging and he needs the cooperation of the people, officers, ministers, MLAs and civil society to perform.