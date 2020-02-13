Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Table Tennis and Athletics coaching
TURA: The District Sports Office from West Garo Hills has informed that it would be organizing a Table Tennis and Athletics Coaching and Training programme for both boys and girls above 6 years as well as Mission Football for children under 12 and under 15 years. In this regard, parents who are interested in sending their children for the said programme are being requested to contact the office or the Coaches concerned.
