CoMSO presses for ILP demand before Union Minister

SHILLONG: Continuing their protest against the visit of Union Ministers to the state, members of Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) shouted slogans and displayed placards of protest during the visit of Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The members of CoMSO protested in front of the Health Complex as the union Minister, Human Resource Development (HRD) visited the NIT campus, Laitumkhrah.

The CoMSO members held placards demanding Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Laitumkhrah.

Earlier, the CoMSO members also marched up to NEHU but protested at a programme of the Governor Tathagata Roy instead of the Union Minister’s programme held at conference hall of the Administrative Block, NEHU.

In a statement issued here, the vice-president of Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said the CoMSO members were prevented by police and he alleged that the police threatened to arrest the CoMSO members. The placards were snatched away from them.

The CoMSO stated that it would continue to protest against union Ministers who visit the state reminding them of ILP demand.

“We are not against development that the Union ministers talk about but we protest so that they can inform the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state’s people demand ILP and that the central government should respect aspirations of the indigenous people,” he said.