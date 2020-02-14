Metallica, XI Star register wins in Shillong League 2nd division

SHILLONG: In the Shillong League 2nd Division match played between Matalica vs Lumbatngen, Lumbatngen won by 6 wkts. Metallica won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 123/10 in 19.1 overs. Biswajit Das scored 38 runs in 45balls and Biplob Dey scored 22 runs in 19 balls. Bijoy Purkastya took 3 wkts. In reply Lumbatngen scored 127/4 in 14.5 overs. Joydeep Ghosh scored 34 runs in 14 balls and Deepak Purkayasta scored 29 runs in 21balls. Sonu Sharma took 2wkts. Joydeep Ghosh was adjudged the man of the match. In another match played between Sumer CC vs XI Star, XI Star won by 6 wkts. XI Star won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first Sumer CC scored 120/7 in 20 overs. Jewel Lyngdoh scored 41runs in 54 balls and Anirban Singha scored 14 runs in 17 balls. Md Javed took took 3 wkts and Md Ajharudin took 2 wkts. In reply XI Star scored 121/6 in 16 overs. Ankit Rathod scoerd 22 runs in 32 balls and Mukesh Ghosh scored 37 runs in 30 balls. Rejied Kharkrang took 3 wkts. Md Javed won the man of the match award.